Steaming back with a new look and number

The Stanier Mogul 42968, currently in the paint shop at Bridgnorth station, will bear the number 13268 when it re-enters service after an overhaul.

It will appear at the gala from April 18 to 21 in its new lined LMS (London, Midlands and Scottish) black livery.

The locomotive, which dates from 1934, was bought in 1973 and moved to Bridgnorth where it returned to steam in 1990 and entered passenger service in 1991.

Subject to examination and agreement on testing and commissioning, new-build locomotive 6880 ‘Betton Grange’ will be making its first ever gala appearance.

The SVR’s flagship locomotive, 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ will also be in operation.

Up toeight steam locomotives will be in service, operating a busy timetable.

LNER 60532 'Blue Peter' will be on static display at Kidderminster.