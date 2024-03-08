New tearoom for history and cake lovers opens this weekend in grand setting

Sparrow's Tearoom, which is based at Bishton Hall, will host its grand opening on Saturday, March 9 at 11am.

The Georgian mansion is also home to Hansons Auctioneers' Staffordshire saleroom with the venue being operated by the firm and led by baker Hollie Stansfield.

The 36-year-old from Rugeley said: "I can't wait to welcome people to this new tearoom. I have been baking cakes since I was 10 years old. What started out as a hobby later turned into a bakery business specialising in celebration cakes.

A layered cake made by Hollie Stansfield

"Sparrow's Tearoom takes me back to my first love - baking. I will be offering freshly made cakes from £3 a slice, Italian Lavazza coffee and Teapigs' fruit and herbal teas