Paul Weller to take stage at The Halls as part of 66 tour
Paul Weller will be coming to Wolverhampton later this year with tickets going on sale soon.
By Lauren Hill
Published
The punk rock-turned soul musician will be taking to the stage at The Halls on October 22 and will be joined by singer-songwriter Liam Bailey.
Weller – best known as the lead guitarist of The Jam – will be performing at the halls as part of his solo tour for his new album, 66.
Nottingham-born Liam took his early influence from the likes of Bob Marley, Dillinger, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, who have shaped the singer-songwriter he is today.
Tickets go on sale on Friday March 8 at 10am – ticket-buyers can also sign up for pre-sale at thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/sign-up/.