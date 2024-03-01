Paul Weller to take stage at The Halls as part of 66 tour

The punk rock-turned soul musician will be taking to the stage at The Halls on October 22 and will be joined by singer-songwriter Liam Bailey.

Weller – best known as the lead guitarist of The Jam – will be performing at the halls as part of his solo tour for his new album, 66.

Nottingham-born Liam took his early influence from the likes of Bob Marley, Dillinger, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, who have shaped the singer-songwriter he is today.

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 8 at 10am – ticket-buyers can also sign up for pre-sale at thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/sign-up/.