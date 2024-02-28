First look at exciting new Staffordshire attraction as opening date revealed

The team at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Staffordshire have given a sneak peek of the new attraction, which will be opening its doors on Monday, March 11.

Owned and managed by the Chillington Hall estate, the play barn is inspired by local history – youngsters will have the chance to hide inside and climb to the top of the historic centrepiece in the form of a mock oak tree inspired by the one that King Charles II is said to have hidden inside at Boscobel House, as he fled Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Fun-seekers can also expect bridges, tunnels, high-level walkways and slides in the indoor section, as well as an indoor to outdoor go-kart track.

Other outdoor features include zip lines, swings, slides, a sand pit and a bespoke toddler area that will be open year-round. An outdoor hut will serve stone baked artisan pizzas, coffee, sandwiches and ice cream.

Prices are for two hours of play, and start at £7.50 per adult, £8.50 per child, and £5 per toddler.

Charlie Giffard, custodian of Chillington Hall and Estate, said: "Whilst it felt like a pipe dream for several years after we took over the management of the estate, seeing Hockerhill become a reality has been hugely exciting and it is the perfect way to begin diversifying Chillington Hall’s wider offering and connect with our local community.

"The images of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn demonstrate the skilled work that has been put into the creation of this vibrant space. We’re so grateful to everyone who has played a part in it, and we also look forward to working with the new team who will be helping families have the most fun possible at Hockerhill as it opens in March."

Charlie's wife Tessa said: "Whilst Charlie and I have been looking forward to the completion of Hockerhill, our children are especially excited about it, as they've shared feedback and ideas during the process. We're passionate about children's development and believe play is an essential part of that - sowing the seeds for creativity in adult life. We're encouraging the small kids to dream big, big kids to run wild and busy adults to kick back, reconnect and catch up.

The new play facilities will be open daily from Monday 11 March, with last entry at 4pm on a weekday and 3pm on a weekend or public holiday. Pre-booking is recommended and tickets can be purchases from the Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn website at www.hockerhill.com.