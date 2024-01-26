Black Country Living Museum to re-open after annual temporary closure
The Black Country Living Museum is preparing to welcome visitors back through its doors after its annual temporary closure for maintenance works.
The museum temporary shut on January 8, with staff busily working behind the scenes to ensure everything was shipshape ahead of its re-opening.
And to the delight of visitors, the site will open its doors once again tomorrow.
A spokeswoman for The Black Country Living Museum said: "The museum is reopening after our usual winter break.
"We can’t wait to see old faces and new exploring our streets, as we have got a bostin’ year planned with more 1940s to1960s buildings opening, new characters to meet, and a brand-new 1960s event in June.
"It is set to be a fantastic year for the museum."
For tickets, go to bclm.com/