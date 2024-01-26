Black Country Living Museum to re-open after annual temporary closure

The museum temporary shut on January 8, with staff busily working behind the scenes to ensure everything was shipshape ahead of its re-opening.

And to the delight of visitors, the site will open its doors once again tomorrow.

A spokeswoman for The Black Country Living Museum said: "The museum is reopening after our usual winter break.

"We can’t wait to see old faces and new exploring our streets, as we have got a bostin’ year planned with more 1940s to1960s buildings opening, new characters to meet, and a brand-new 1960s event in June.

"It is set to be a fantastic year for the museum."

For tickets, go to bclm.com/