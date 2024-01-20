Paramedic Zoe to take on the Gladiators in BBC One challenge

Clinical Validation Team Paramedic, Zoe Mcintosh, will exchange her NHS uniform for a leotard this weekend as she hopes to defeat BBC One's Gladiators.

The Staffordshire paramedic says she hopes to follow in her father's footsteps when she appears on our screens at 5.50pm on Saturday as she takes on the gruelling game show.

Zoe, who has worked at the trust since 2018, said: "I wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps as he applied to take part in the original Gladiators in 1998, and the whole process was amazing.

"The filming took place in front of thousands. Fortunately, my family, friends and work colleagues were there to cheer me on."

Zoe started her career as a paramedic in Staffordshire before moving to one of the Black Country-based West Midlands Ambulance Service's Emergency Operations Centres to work in the Clinical Validation Team.

Zoe continued: "I took part in several games during filming and my strength and speed was truly tested against the Gladiators.

"It was so much fun and a great experience. I hope everyone enjoys watching the show and I make all of WMAS proud."

Zoe's team triage some category two and all category three and four calls, forming a vital part of the trust and helping to provide patients with the right care at the right time.

Following a rigorous selection process where she was chosen as a contender alongside a handful of other applications, Zoe will appear on BBC One's Gladiators show at 5.50pm.