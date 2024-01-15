Change behind the bar at Sedgley real ale pub

Long-serving Trevor Farmer's last day running The Mount Pleasant – better known locally as The Stump – was on Sunday.

He had been manager of the High Street pub for 16-and-a-half years.

West Bromwich-born Mr Farmer, aged 80, said: "Its been a wonderful time"

He is moving to Chichester and said: "After 56 years in the trade I will enjoy my retirement. You have got to call it a day some time."

He has been succeeded as manager by barmaid Tracey Arenare, who has been pleased to keep most of the team behind the bar in place.

"Customer can be assured that Tracey can keep the beer right. I have passed on everything I know.

"I hope the customers will give her as much support as they have given me over the years," added Mr Farmer.

The pub, which offers a changing selection of real ales from the West Midlands and further afield, is keeping its current opening hours in place initially.

The new manager is looking at whether to introduce earlier opening on some days.