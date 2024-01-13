Nightclub set to open on site of legendary city venue with 12 jobs created

It will return as the Verve Lounge, at 52 Gas Street, Birmingham and will have an official public opening on Saturday, February 3, creating at least 12 new jobs.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: “The name Bobby Browns is a famous one to anyone who was out and about in town in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, and it’s fantastic to have the building reimagined and reopening as the Verve Club.

“We welcome the rejuvenation of this section of Gas Street, and are looking forward to the new fun-seekers who will soon be enjoying themselves here.”

The iconic building originally served as a gun factory and was later used as stables for the adjacent canal. But more famously, it was occupied by Bobby Browns, which opened in the 1980s before closing in 2003.

Reece Chauhan, from the Verve Lounge, said: “This is not just a bar – it’s a lifestyle. We wanted to create a space where people can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in a world of cultural comforts, taste, and entertainment.”

The bar will have an extensive cocktail menu and entertainment will take centre stage with live DJ sets and house music nights.

The venue is designed to cater for the more mature clients, and with further expansion planned for a VIP area upstairs, while an outdoor heated terrace will open in the summer.

To celebrate the grand opening, Verve Lounge is hosting an exclusive launch event on Thursday, February1.