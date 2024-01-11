Wolverhampton residents found to be among 'dirtiest' brits when it comes to their towels

In a recent study, statistics showed that over a million people in the country only wash their bathroom towels once a year – and 33 per cent of Wolverhampton residents allegedly wash their towels only once every three months.

Bathroom suppliers Showers to You asked 2,200 UK residents how often they washed their towels, and found that 3 per cent of respondents wash their bathroom towels once a year, equating to 1,595,646 people based on the most recent population estimates from the Office of National Statistics.

Men were five times more likely to clean their bathroom towels just once a year, with 5 per cent of male respondents admitting to only washing their towels annually. Only 1 per cent of women that were asked said the same thing.

According to the study, the cities with the most residents going the longest without washing their towels are Leicester and Glasgow, with 41 per cent from both cities admitting to only washing their towels every three months at the most.

Though it's not all bad – 38 per cent of people said they wash their towels once a month, 24 per cent wash them once a week and 5 per cent wash them every day.

Doctor Hamdan Abdullah Hamed, a board-certified dermatologist, said: "It is crucial to maintain proper hygiene in our everyday routines, including the use and care of bathroom towels.

"Regular washing of bathroom towels is important to maintain cleanliness and reduce the risk of infections. Towels tend to accumulate moisture, creating an environment conducive to bacterial and fungal growth.

"Bacteria like staphylococcus aureus can lead to skin infections, while fungi like Candida yeast can cause issues like athlete's foot or yeast infections. Additionally, dirty towels may contain allergens that can trigger allergic reactions or skin irritations in sensitive individuals.

"Therefore, it is recommended to wash towels after every three to four uses to eliminate bacteria, dirt, dead skin cells, and allergens, ensuring optimal hygiene and minimising health risks."