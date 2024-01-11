Metal band backs Walsall Town Hall plans

Jameson Raid frontman Terry Dark said the group now based in Europe would happily come back to the West Midlands to play another gig at the venue should the opportunity arise.

Councillor Pete Smith raised the issue of potential investment into the Leicester Street building at a meeting on Monday (January 8), having previously called for more showpiece events to be held at the venue.

Back in November, Councillor Ken Ferguson, portfolio holder for internal services said: “It’s proposed to seek advice from external consultants to understand the scope of the facilities required and the likely opportunities for larger events and revenue generation to assess the viability of the town hall as a venue.”

Walsall Town Hall opened in 1903 and was designated a Grade II Listed building in 1986.

Among the stars who performed there in the past are Slade, The Who, Robert Plant, Black Sabbath and Reverend and the Makers.

Jameson Raid formed in the mid-1970s before splitting up in 1983. They reformed in 2008 and continue to perform to this day.

Councillor Smith said: “I’ve received a message from Terry Dark. For those heavy metal fans amongst us, he belongs to a group called Jameson Raid.

“He sent an email and said, ‘I was fascinated to read you suggested renovations to Walsall Town Hall. With Jameson Raid, I was lucky enough to appear there on several occasions so I think it’s a great idea.

“‘If it should come to pass, I’ll certainly bring Jameson Raid to help with the celebrations. I should tell you all current members of Jameson Raid live in Europe, best wishes Terry’.

“He asked me to keep him posted. So, is there anything further I can tell him and thousands of members of the Walsall community asking about this about investment into the Town Hall?”

Councillor Ferguson said waiting on the consultation and would provide updates with concrete information when he has it.