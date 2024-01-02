‘I’m a witch from Birmingham and I use spells to improve the weather'

Anne and Timothy Edge regularly use witchcraft to help around the home and to improve the weather. The loved-up pair even use spells for health purposes - drinking mullein tea to help the lungs and using metal on the shoulder blades to help with nosebleeds.

Anne, 49, met Timothy, 56, in her friend's car in February 1998, and they ''instantly fell in love''. She quickly introduced her witchcraft, spells and rituals to Tim and displayed the domestic benefits of asking the universe for help.

Now the couple cast spells to help them find their adventurous cat from their home made spell book, The Book of Shadows. Anne, an event organiser, from Birmingham, said: "We cast spells in our daily lives. They can help in all sorts of ways.