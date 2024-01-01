Have a go at the Express & Star New Year quiz

WEST MIDLANDS

1. What is the name of the historic house now deemed at risk that once provided refuge for Gunpowder Plot gang members?

2. What is the name of the new station in Birmingham where HS2 will now terminate after phase two was scrapped?

3. Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody is 50 years old. But how many number ones did the band have in total? A bonus point if you can name them!

4. Robert Jenrick resigned as Inmigration Minister. What school in the West Midlands did he attend?

5. The Halls in Wolverhampton finally reopened after a delayed refurbishment. Which Brit Pop band was among the first to play there?

6. Mission: Impossible 7 was released in the cinema. What landmark in our region was used to film an airport scene?

7. Benjamin Zephaniah sadly died aged 65. What character did he play in the drama Peaky Blinders Jeremiah Jesus

8. Dudley Hippodrome was demolished after a long battle to save it was lost. But what year was it built?

9. The Severn Valley Railway has been raising money as it battles back post-Covid. How many miles is the heritage line?

10. A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the West Midlands in June. But how big was the earthquake that hit Dudley in 2002?

POLITICS

1. Lord Cameron became the 15th former prime minister to serve in a later government led by someone else when Rishi Sunak appointed him as Foreign Secretary in November. Who was the most recent previous ex-premier to return to the Cabinet?

2. What is the name of the agreement announced in February to replace the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol?

3. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in September that he would ban which breed of dog by the end of the year?

4. Labour made history in October by winning which constituency, with the result representing the largest numerical Conservative majority (24,664) to be overturned by the party at a by-election since 1945?

5. Who in October became the Alba Party’s first MSP?

6. In May, who became the first MP for the Reclaim Party two weeks after he was expelled from the Conservative Party?

7. Home Secretary James Cleverly was at the centre of a controversy in November over which Commons constituency when he was accused of using derogatory language about it?

8. Why did Lancashire Police issue Rishi Sunak with a fixed penalty notice in January?

9. Who was announced in June as the new leader of Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Parliament’s third biggest party?

10. Which Scottish Government minister had to pay back a £10,935.74 roaming bill after his teenage sons used his Holyrood-issued iPad to watch football matches while on holiday in Morocco?

SHOWBIZ

1. Which actor withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining an injury to his ribs?

2. Who became the first woman from an Asian background to win the Oscar for leading actress in March?

3. Who won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, held in Liverpool in May, and which country did she represent?

4. Which pop superstar was forced to postpone tour dates in June after spending several days in intensive care with a bacterial infection?

5. Which two blockbuster films were released on the same day in July, with many cinemagoers purchasing back-to-back tickets?

6. Sam Thompson was crowned king of the jungle on ITV1 reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but who was the runner-up?

7. Whose much-anticipated memoir titled The Woman In Me was published in October?

8. What was the name of the Rolling Stones’ first studio album of original material since 2005, released in October?

9. The Beatles topped the UK singles chart in November with their song Now And Then. In which year was the group’s most recent previous number one?

10. Which popular TV series celebrated its 60th anniversary with three special episodes in November and December?

WHO SAID...

1. Which comedian said “I take great care in the words I use and when I use swearwords, I mean to use them. I don’t like a loose use of filth. I like a precise use of filth” when asked about a foul-mouthed blunder about Jeremy Hunt on Radio 4’s Today programme the previous October?