Walsall care home celebrates after being taken over by new owners with Christmas party

The Grand Cedars Nursing Home on Bescot Road, which previously operated as Cedar Falls Care Home, was taken over by Pride Care Homes Ltd in October.

The home has also recently welcomed a new manager, Helda Everitt, who said she is hoping to "bring the standards back up" with the help of new owner Kamaljit Kaur, who runs Pride Care Homes.

Helda was previously registered manager at Grand Cedars but has spent the past year overseeing its sister home, The Cedar Grange Care Home, in Wolverhampton, which has also been taken over by the new owners.

The 62-year-old said she decided to return to Grand Cedars in hopes of "bringing the standards back up" and explained she has already made a lot of changes.

Helda said: " "We have made it more homey for the residents. We have a new bathroom in progress, we have had completely new flooring in the lounge and purchased a new television for the cinema room.

"We have implemented a personalised care plan which is personalised to the residents needs, we have decorated all of the rooms ­– we have done so much it is unbelievable.

"We have turned it around, it has been an amazing journey. The staff have been absolutely amazing in welcoming me back into the helm and just taking the changes in their stride.

"It feels absolutely amazing to be back here, it really does. I feel like it is a home for me."

To celebrate the recent changes at the home, staff held a Christmas party for residents on Tuesday attended by special guests, Mr and Mrs Claus.

Helda, who is from Walsall, added: "It was really fabulous, we raised £300 in raffles and the tombola to go back to our residents fund.

"We had a singer, Roy Lorenzo, there was lots of food and dancing. Some residents came over from our sister home too."