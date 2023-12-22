Popular restaurant that closed suddenly to reopen with new owners
A popular restaurant noted for its fine dining, which closed suddenly in October, will open again at the end of January under new ownership.
One of the region's most famous and picturesque restaurants, The Bracebridge in Sutton Park and its associated Kiosk snack area, closed suddenly with a Facebook message saying they were shutting with a "heavy heart".
It has now been acquired by a consortium involving the Open Restaurants group and is undergoing a refit, with work well under way at the venue.