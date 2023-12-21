Real ale pub that dates back to 1800s reopens after works

The Cross Inn at Church Hill had been shut since December 3.

Licensee Andy Clark said that the former toilets area had been converted to provide more space for customers.

"The extension has doubled the interior area of the Black Country Ales pub, which can now accommodate 116 customers," he explained.

A new modern toilets area has also been built.

A reopening event for guests was held on Wednesday evening and the Cross was open again at normal hours on Thursday.

Andy has been at the community pub for eight years and said that the extra space had been much needed.

The Cross has a big darts area and also offers crib and dominoes.

Andy said that the Cross would be opening on Christmas Day from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Kingswinford-based BCA, which bought the Cross in December, 2009, will soon be opening its 51st pub in The Saracen's Head in The Tything, Worcester.