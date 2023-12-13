Christmas single released to raise funds for dogs home with centre near Wolverhampton

The seasonal tune, entitled "Lonely Paws: I'm Waiting for You", has been released in hopes of raising money for Birmingham Dogs Home, which operates out of sites in Solihull and Coven, near Wolverhampton.

A Christmas single has been released to raise vital funds for Birmingham Dogs Home

The animal rescue charity has reportedly seen a "huge increase" in the number of dogs who have been given up by their families as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, with a "record number" passing through its doors.

Birmingham Dogs Home, which receives no government funding and relies solely on donations, is currently housing more than 200 pooches across its two rescue centre sites.

Fiona Harrison, head of fundraising and communications at the charity, said: "The centre is more overwhelmed than usual at this time of year, its heart-breaking to see so many happy and healthy dogs being left homeless.

"We hope that the public can really get behind the spirit of this song and help us to raise as much money as possible to make sure we can rescue and feed as many dogs as possible over the Christmas period and the year ahead."

National Gas Metering, who work closely with the rescue charity to help raise vital funds, has sponsored and produced the Christmas tune which features the vocals of Dorothy Ella.

Maxine Long, director at National Gas Metering, said: "We are proud of the work we do supporting our communities and as someone who has rescued a dog from Birmingham Dogs Home.

"I have seen first-hand the challenges the centre has to look after the hundreds of dogs that need its care each year.

"We worked with the centre on this idea to raise national awareness of the fantastic work they do and to support their fund-raising so their vital work can continue."

To stream the song, visit bfan.link/lonely-paws and to watch the music video go to youtube.com/watch?v=fTXADJWSZOA

People can donate to help support Birmingham Dogs Home by visiting the charity's website.