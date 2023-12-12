Bud Thandi and Kash Garcha chose to lose their locks in front of family and friends at the Broadway Bar and Grill on Birmingham Road in support of MacMillan Cancer Support.

They undertook the challenge in memory of father-of-three Gurminder Singh Purewal, known affectionately as ‘Gee’, who sadly died in January 2018, months before his 50th birthday.

Bud Thandi and Kash Garcha

The pair took part in the charity event in November 2019 and raised more than £3,000 while this year’s effort has taken them past £4,000 to date - despite starting out with a modest £500 target.

Mr Thandi said: “Gee and I grew up as neighbours, with Kash and his family moving to the street later. He was like another brother to us, and losing him has left a big void in our lives.

“Cancer has touched many people and their families as it has definitely touched ours, so we wanted to do something to raise money for this worthy cause as every pound and pence counts towards eradicating this terrible illness.

The pals did the challenge in memory of Gurminder Singh Purewal

“It is also worth remembering there are many happy stories so this is for people who have overcome cancer as well as those still battling it.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us as well as Harry and Nick Gandham and their family who own The Broadway Bar Walsall for supporting and allowing us to host the event there. Losing our hair, even in winter, is worth it.”