John Bishop to make his way to Wolverhampton's Halls in new tour

The Scouse entertainer will take to the stage at The Civic at the Wolverhampton venue on July 14 next year, with tickets going on sale this week.

After taking a break from stand-up to pursue other ventures such as television presenting and stage acting, the comedian will once again travel around the country in hopes of making people laugh in a tour aptly named "Back At It".

The Halls announced the latest addition to next year's line up on social media on Monday morning.

A statement by the venue on X, formerly Twitter, read: "Comedy superstar John Bishop is Back At It with a new tour live here at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton in July 2024.

"Tickets are available this Friday from 10am."

But this won't be the first time that John has entertained audiences in the city, with the 56-year-old having starred in "Mother Goose" at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre earlier this year.

To buy tickets for the stand-up show and to sign up to pre-sale, visit The Halls website.