Greggs to throw its own Christmas parties – with one coming to Birmingham

In the first of its kind, Greggs will be hosting The Festive Rewind, a decade-themed Christmas party with music, cocktails and pizza slices. Three venues will be transformed into 'retro winter wonderlands'. inspired by iconic decades of music.

On Friday, December 8, it's 'Bake to the 90s' in Birmingham, which will see complimentary festive themed cocktails, 90s hits, and pizza slices from Greggs' bespoke Pizza Van. There will also be the classic favourites served at the 'Festive Bake Bar.'

There will also be special guest appearances – 90s powerhouse HedKandi will be taking to the DJ decks.

Tickets go on sale on Greggs' social channels from 10am on Friday, November 17.

Here are the details for the event:

BAKE TO THE 90s – Birmingham, with special guest HedKandi

Date: Friday, December, 8

Time: 4.30pm-7pm

Price: £10 per person booking fee (refunded upon attendance)

Address: Secret Space Digbeth, 30-34 River St, Digbeth, Birmingham, B5 5SA

Nearest Station: Bordesley (BBS) (11 min walk), Birmingham Moor Street (12 min walk)