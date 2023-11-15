Butlin's holding open auditions to become a Redcoat in Birmingham

Aspiring entertainers will have the chance to become part of the all-singing-all dancing troop, whose main role is to bring the fun to family holidays at the resort. They sing, dance, DJ and present shows with their variety of skills and talents.

Butlins is today holding open auditions – meaning anyone can pop in and try – at Ibis hotel, Birmingham New Street station, 21 Ladywell Walk, Birmingham, B5 4ST.

Auditionees will need to perform a talent or skill in an energetic, 60 second performance in front of the panel.

The successful candidates will be the first to be invited to the new Redcoat training academy – where aspiring entertainers get industry-level training.