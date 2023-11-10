Mayor will open Dudley ales festival

The Dudley Winter Ales Fayre is being staged by the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, who used to run a pub herself, will be attending at the opening session on the Thursday from 3pm.

There will be 60 real ales and 15 ciders to enjoy at this year's festival which opens at 11am on the Friday and Saturday. Closing time is 10pm each day.

The organisers are still hoping for more CAMRA members from across the region to sign up as volunteers to help with the staging of the event which is being held in the town hall for the 22nd time.

Volunteers will be setting up at the town hall on Monday, November 21 and taking it down on Sunday, November 26.

Help is also needed with manning the bars, selling tickets and running CAMRA stands.

To find out how to get involved visit dudley.camra.org.uk

The theme for the 2023 festival is pub protection and preservation in the wake of the loss of The Crooked House at Himley earlier this year.

The famous "wonky" pub features on special glasses on sale at the event for £3.

Admission for non-CAMRA members on the opening two days is £10, but people can get that back if they join the organisation at the event.

There is free entry for CAMRA members and for all visitors on the final day.