'A production to make you go WOW' – Our review of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Wolverhampton Grand

If you want a high-energy, fast-paced and brilliantly performed show, packed with sensational songs, magical effects and bursting with comedy, this is perfect for the whole family.

I will be honest: I didn’t know what to expect having never seen one of the Society’s productions before, but I was blown away with the excellent script, perfect delivery and incredible production, which even saw Chitty Chitty Bang Bang take to the air, flying above the audience at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

It’s a show bursting with smiles, with sing-a-long tunes leaving you humming along into the night, while also eliciting genuine howls of laughter from the crowd, particularly when it came to Vulgarian (CORR) spies Goran and Boris (a delight!), while Baroness Bomburst was a riot.

A special mention must also go to the young actors playing Jeremy and Jemima, who had stage presence and delivery well beyond their years.

Personal highlights included scenes from the Scrumptious sweet factory, with the Toot Sweet rendition; and the fairground, where Me Ol’ Bamboo had people dancing in their seats.

It feels remiss not to mention lead characters Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious – both were simply brilliant, with pitch perfect voices lending themselves to the roles perfectly.

Indeed the whole cast and crew deserve every success with this high class and joyful production – it goes with a bang!

The show is running at the Grand until November 11. Book tickets at grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/chitty-chitty-bang-bang-bilston/