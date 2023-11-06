Superwoman Kelly Bryan is bringing sass to Wolverhampton Grand's stage

Not only is she a Brit Award nominated pop star, having dominated the 1990’s with the girl band Eternal, but she is an actress, a charity fund-raiser, she represents diversity via her very own agency, Advocate, she is a Loose Woman and therefore a queen of daytime TV and a pantomime veteran!

All this and never mind being a devoted wife and a mum of two! How does she do it?

Midlands audiences will now have the chance to see Kelle at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from December 2- January 7, appearing as the Good Fairy, Elementa, in the city centre venue’s annual pantomime, Snow White.

This is Kelle’s first time appearing at the Grand.

“Oh my goodness, the theatre is stunning, isn’t it?” she enthused. “I have played a lot of theatres in my time and I have just been at the London Palladium, but the Grand is way up there. It is beautiful. I love the history and the original ornate features.”

Kelle is no stranger to panto, but she has not taken a panto role since the birth of her first child in 2011.

What has drawn Kelle back to pantomime land then?

“It’s the families,” she said. “We live in such difficult times, so if I can help provide people with a bit of escapism and fun and laughter for a few hours, that is great. It’s a gift to be able to do that for people, especially at the moment.”

“I’m am really looking forward to returning to panto this year,” she said.

Does Kelle like her Good Fairy character, Elementa?

“I do,” she laughed! “She has a little bit of sass and so I am really looking forward to playing her and constructing the character a bit more.”

We girls love dressing up and Kelle is no exception. I asked her if she has a crown, wings, and a wand as well as a fabulous costume for the part.

“I have all of the above!” she laughed. “It’s so nice to get dressed up.”

Panto is a long run and for a singer, it is so important to look after yourself. “I don’t eat dairy and I have an old-fashioned vocal steamer,” she said. “I always have my flu jab early to avoid colds, then eating and sleeping well are important too. I like to go to the gym a lot, so I am good at looking after myself.”

The pantomime cast this year is new to Kelle, but she said, “I’ve met them all now and we have done a couple of days work together already and it feels as if it is going to be a really good, happy cast. It is nice to have people who are established at the theatre too, as they can show me the ropes.”

I wondered if we could expect some Eternal songs from Kelle in the show. “You will just have to write to Santa and see what he can do!” she teased!

Panto fairies usually fly, but Kelle doesn’t know if she will be taking flight yet. “I have done it before, so why not?” she said.

“There is also some skating in the show, but I am not sure if I will be taking part or not. I did the training for Dancing on Ice some time ago, but I wouldn’t like to do the main event. It is terrifying and with all the injuries they end up with, I think I am better on dry land!” Me too Kelle!

Kelle has been approached on several occasions to do “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!” but so far has resisted. “I’ve said no, but I am kind of being wangled into doing it, so maybe,” she admitted.

“I think you have to have the right reasons for doing shows like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s about learning new skills, and it’s a bucket list thing, that shows like this give you the opportunity to do.”

In 2000, Kelle established Advocate Agency. “This is one of the most rewarding parts of the work I do,” she said. “We represent actors from diverse backgrounds who otherwise may not have had an opportunity, so it’ really rewarding work and I love watching people succeed and achieve their goals.”

I wondered if Advocate Agency is the thing Kelle is most proud of in her career.

“Yes,” she said, “but then also having the first all-black panel on Loose Women and then winning an award for it. That was an incredible moment, and the black to front episode of Hollyoaks. The ground-breaking moments are what I am most proud of, because they are changing boundaries and setting new standards for those artists who come after myself. You are leaving behind a legacy,” Kelle said.

The future after panto looks rosy for Kelle too. “I am back into TV, but I can’t tell you the project yet, then I am going to continue to tick off my bucket list,” she said. “Then continue with my acting career, and keep challenging myself in the roles I am playing.”

Snow White runs at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from December 2-January 2 and is set to be the fairest pantomime of them all!

For tickets, visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. For more information on Kelle’s Advocate Agency, visit www.advocate.agency