Kaiser Chiefs on way to Wolverhampton's Halls with latest tour

The new set of performances will see the iconic indie rock group come to Wolverhampton's The Halls on April 17 next year.

Following the success of their previous UK tour, Kaiser Chiefs will play again in April 2024, featuring two unique London shows and a show in Wolverhampton's The Civic Halls.

Announcing the new shows, the Kaiser Chiefs announced on X: "We're excited that we're going on tour in April!

"Head to http://kaiserchiefs.com and purchase our new album to register for pre-sale tickets right away! Can't wait to get back out on the road to celebrate with you all. General sale starts Friday 3rd November at 9AM!"

The band will join several other international acts who are set to play at the Wolverhampton venue next year, including Frank Carter on the Rattlesnakes who will play on February 14, Bowling for Soup on February 16, and The Stranglers on March 16.

Tickets for the event go on sale on sale tomorrow at 9am, with tickets starting at £44 for standing, circle and balcony seats.