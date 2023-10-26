Musical Theatre company back with Halloween spooktacular

Halloween at Warwick Castle

It is their first production since before the pandemic, when everything stopped for the group who have been entertaining audiences in the West Midlands for over 80 years with classic musicals.

The South Staffs Spooktacular, a family friendly, fun evening of music will take place at The Towers Theatre, Tettenhall on Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4.

The concert has everything from songs from The Addams Family to the Kate Bush classic Wuthering Heights, numbers from Sweeney Todd to the Rocky Horror Picture Show and a special appearance by the group’s very own star, Jim Pansy.

Audience members will be invited to dress up and get a little more mileage out of their Halloween outfits, and there will be a prize for the best costume.

There will also be a raffle with a host of prizes including tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar at the Grand Theatre.

A blood curdling bar will be in operation with halloween cocktails, wicked wines, lurking lager, petrified prosecco and scary soft drinks and snacks.