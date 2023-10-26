Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Musical Theatre company back with Halloween spooktacular

By Paul JenkinsEntertainmentPublished:

South Staffs Musical Theatre Company is bouncing back with a Halloween concert which is being held early next month.

Halloween at Warwick Castle
Halloween at Warwick Castle

It is their first production since before the pandemic, when everything stopped for the group who have been entertaining audiences in the West Midlands for over 80 years with classic musicals.

The South Staffs Spooktacular, a family friendly, fun evening of music will take place at The Towers Theatre, Tettenhall on Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4.

The concert has everything from songs from The Addams Family to the Kate Bush classic Wuthering Heights, numbers from Sweeney Todd to the Rocky Horror Picture Show and a special appearance by the group’s very own star, Jim Pansy.

Audience members will be invited to dress up and get a little more mileage out of their Halloween outfits, and there will be a prize for the best costume.

There will also be a raffle with a host of prizes including tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar at the Grand Theatre.

A blood curdling bar will be in operation with halloween cocktails, wicked wines, lurking lager, petrified prosecco and scary soft drinks and snacks.

To book tickets, visit https://www.seaty.co.uk/ssmtcspooktacular or call 07886194144.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News