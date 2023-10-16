Hospice hopes to spread Christmas cheer in return of Santa race

Participants pictured in a previous year

The Santa Jog, organised by The Mary Stevens Hospice, will take place at Mary Stevens Park on December 3.

Attendees will be invited to don their free Santa suits as they walk, jog, or run the 5km route in hopes of raising as much as they can for the hospice – and furry friends can join in too.

James Totney, events fundraiser at The Mary Stevens Hospice, said: "Santa Jog is the highlight of our Christmas events calendar. It’s a great way to kickstart the festive celebrations.

"We don’t mind if you jog, run, skip, or dance your way around the course, all we ask is that you have fun on the day and help us to make a difference to those in your community who rely on the vital end of life care we give."

Those taking part will also be in for the chance to visit Santa in his grotto and shop all-things-festive at a Christmas market which will be held on the day.

There will also be music, a parade and character appearances throughout the duration of the event.

The festive run will run from 10am to 3pm, with early bird prices marked at £10 for adults, £8 for children and £5 for any four-legged friends.