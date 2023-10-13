Farida faces first week eviction after dominating Big Brother's storylines

Farida wants to break the stereotypes of 'supressed' Muslim women

The mum featured heavily in every highlights episode of the ITV2 show causing an avalanche of social media comments which even saw her former Blankety Blank opponent defending her.

The 50-year-old make-up artist is a sharp contrast to the posher, younger and more glamorous housemates who are up to date with every touchstone issue.

Farida has been at the centre of every major storyline so far, including the latest when she questioned MS sufferer Kerry for not doing any chores.

When the 16 housemates had to vote for who they wanted to exit the house, Farida and Kerry got the most, and their fate will be sealed by public vote in tonight's live show.

Farida's honesty and curiosity in wanting to know more about people different from her and her own upbringing and experiences has made her a conversation topic inside and outside the house.

On Monday, she was the victim of Olivia, a self-styled princess, who badmouthed her to unimpressed housemates after Farida used the same fork to eat two helpings of salmon. Olivia was given immunity from eviction this week after passing a challenge by producers.

However, Farida's questioning of her trans housemate, which was shown on the ITV2 highlights show, was the main subject of the fan forum show and sparked a debate about cultures and generations understanding each other.

Hallie pronounced to the house she was trans, which led to a heartwarming moment when each housemate said what pronoun they want to be referred to.

Clearly interested but lacking understanding of the details of trans life, Farida picked her young housemate's brain.

She asked Hallie: "Can I ask you a few questions, I'm not being rude, I just want educating. You know when you get into relationships."

Revealing she had yet to form a romantic relationship as a woman, Hallie said: "I've never been in one."

Farida ploughed on regardless wondering whether if a man who fancied a transwoman who was born a man was gay or not:

She said: "I know you said you've never been in one but imagine you did, right, so you know the men that are attracted to you.

"Would they be classed as gay?"

Opening a door to a world Farida had never seen, Hallie replied: "I'm a woman. I don't see them as gay, I see them as liking a woman."

The exchange was not heated or seemed to create tension. However, with cameras all around, Hallie, like Olivia, started discussing Farida when she was not in the room.

She said to housemates: "When she said to me, 'If a man was to be with you would that make them gay?', when she said that to me, I was like, 'No because then that would be calling me a man if they're gay'."

A sympathetic contestant remarked the conversation was "frustrating" to which Hallie responded: "It was, because usually, that's when I'm like, 'Okay, you need to chill out babe!'"

ITV2 obviously thought the exchange was everything the social experiment was meant to be with producers and presenters praising both Farida and Hallie, whose mum was interviewed and said her daughter would expect questions after revealing her gender status. Especially as there are no TVs, no books, no computers or other entertainment bar the art of conversation in the house.

However, as the trans issue is one of the most divisive in modern culture with sides entrenched and careers cancelled over the wrong pronoun, so the Muslim mother came under attack for being insensitive.

And then last night viewers were shown Farida questioning another housemate's conduct in the diary room. Farida wondered why Kerry dodged chores in the kitchen. However, Kerry has multiple sclerosis, prompting comments on social media including: "Kerry is lazy? She’s got multiple sclerosis Farida hun."

Farida and Kerry face the Big Brother boot

Despite all the assurances Big Brother's latest incarnation would not descend into bullying and stereo-type enforcing the first two contestants up for eviction are Asian and disabled.