'Big Brother's most entertaining housemate' Farida voted out of the house

Farida is one of the contestants on the new series of Big Brother. Photo: ITV.

Alexander the Great conquered the known world before he died aged 30 and now Wolverhampton's Farida has been voted out of the Big Brother house in the first public eviction.

The headscarf wearing Goldstone Hill businesswoman dominated the storylines, created the most headlines and sparked the biggest social media storms this week.

The Edward Scissorhands style editors of the ITV2 programme ensured the 50-year-old make up artist would be the most talked about house mate on the outside.

On the inside, the straight talking Black Country lass was always on a loser. The social experiment's pack is always rigged against the different.

And Farida was the most different in the house. The oldest, the only one in a headscarf, the only one unafraid to ask questions and the only housemate who could take or leave the house. Farida has led a life. She is not perfect, but who is?

It was no surprise her fellow "oldie" Kerry was shaking with fear she would be evicted, Farida cheered when her experience had ended. She had Wolverhampton to come to home to, none of the rest do.

She said after being voted out: "I feel like a winner. Another week in that house would be too much for me. I don't surround myself with bad energy."

Panel guest Spud who said: "You were the most the entertaining, the house is going to be boring now" was quickly corrected for speaking truth, "no it's not going to be boring" he was told by the panicking presenter.

I will not know, because I will not be watching this borefest.

I will not be watching these spoilt, achingly earnest, mostly from money, fresh out of boarding school, types whose most interesting story will be about when an Uber cancelled, whilst there is air on this earth for me to breathe.

Of course there is Zak, and Yinrun, and Dylan who chose to lose his leg and live in Coventry, who seemed to have experienced adversity but I can't be bothered to learn to get to know the rest. I've got enough interesting friends from Perry Barr, Sandwell, Wednesfield, Handsworth, Tipton, Friar Park and other place with real people to learn about this lot.

Where Farida would say how it is. None of these wacky dressing, self absorbed housemates had the gumption to argue back. They would scuttle off into corners and slate the person who is generationally and religiously different than themselves.

It was excruciating to watch, the majority left in the house who could not cope with a Black Country woman saying how it is, are not worth another moment of my time.

Good riddance.

Isn't time it we had our own Black Country Big Brother? Where it would not take long for a housemate to tell another to go **** themselves or go and chat to the pig on the wall because they are talking rubbish.

We'd all be in same room arguing the toss, not bellyaching to the boarding school fella whose millionaire parents care more about his CV than bothering to feeding him Shredded Wheat every morning, and it would be brilliant TV.