West Midland Safari Park offering two-night Christmas stay at cost of at least £2,000

Guests can stay in one of West Midland Safari Park's animal lodges over Christmas. Photo: Matthew Lissimore.

The Bewdley attraction has advertised its festive break package, which includes staying in one of the park's animal lodges from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day, with meals, admission to the park, and a chance to see Santa on Christmas Eve all included.

However, the break will set animal lovers back at least £2,090 for two adults, with the cost increasing for additional guests.

Two adults and two children will have to pay £2,810 for the festive trip, while four adults would have to pay £3,130.

Only two lodges are now available for the special stay: the Red Panda cottage, which sleeps five guests, and the Rhino Lodge, which sleeps six guests.

The other nine lodges, where you can marvel close-up at lions, tigers, cheetahs, giraffes, and elephants, have already been booked up.

The luxury packages include:

Two nights (December 24 and 25) in one of the animal lodges

A one day admission ticket to West Midland Safari Park on Christmas Eve, with its Winter Wonderland decorations

A chance to see Santa in his Grotto on Christmas Eve (optional)

Dinner served in the lodge on Christmas Eve

A continental breakfast served in the lodge on Christmas Day

Christmas lunch in Spring Grove House on Christmas Day, with an appearance from Santa

A grazing board in the lodge for the evening of Christmas Day

Full English breakfast served in Spring Grove House on Boxing Day, followed by checkout at 10.45am

Children can also pick their own presents in the Elves' Workshop on Christmas Eve and go ice skating on the park's new eco-friendly ice rink alternative.

West Midland Safari Park has introduced its animal lodges to the attraction over the last few years, giving guests a chance to watch some of the park's most majestic animals close-up during a luxury stay.

The safari park opened its Lion Lodges earlier this year, and recently announced that its next lodges will give guests views of hippos and African wild dogs.