Barbie nails bring national competition success to Walsall beauty student

Ellie-Mae Bracknell at work

Ellie-Mae Bracknell, a level three beauty student, achieved the highest score from the regional heats in the WorldSkills UK contest by transforming Barbie’s signature look into five nail designs over three hours.

Competitors were asked to pay tribute to a specific decade in history and Ms Bracknell chose the 1950s with Barbie as her inspiration.

Ms Bracknell said: “To me, the 1950s were when young girls could really start thinking more openly about their identities and the women they could grow up to become.”

Her designs included Barbie’s blond bouffant hairstyle, ponytail and platform shoe in silhouette and a pink corvette.

“I’m really proud of my success so far,” Ms Bracknell added.

Ellie-Mae Bracknell's nail designs

The competition focuses on the role and tasks of a nail technician within a salon environment, reflecting current and traditional standards as well as industry requirements.

Competitors are also tested on health and safety, exceptional client care and communication skills.

Ms Bracknell will compete in the national finals in Manchester next month.

Finalists from this year’s national finals could be invited to join the WorldSkills UK International Development Programme for the WorldSkills Competition in 2026.