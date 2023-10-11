Review: Cast shines bright in musical Annie at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Annie is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week

The musical, which features Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan – with Coronation Street’s Jodie Prenger taking up the same role on Saturday, is a family favourite and people of all ages turned out to enjoy the spectacle on Tuesday evening.

The story moved many people by highlighting Annie's shining outlook on life, despite her bad luck.

This message of kindness was delivered with such a sense of sincere sentimentality that the audience quickly softened, entertaining the cast with their pantomime call and response.

Revel Horwood, a natural fan favourite, had audience members cooing at each line Miss Hannigan gave, but Rooster, played by Paul French, was particularly memorable from his peculiar gestures and kooky improvisations.

Ultimately, the performance left the public elevated and giddy like the 11-year-old child that had sung to us all night.

The show is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, when young Annie is forced into a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Craig Revel-Horwood as Miss Hannigan in Annie

Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family.

Since its original debut in 1977, Annie’s notorious tale has survived through many reprises and movie adaptations from the 1982 film and a more recent 2014 adaption, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.

This reprise adds its creative flair with the incredibly functional scenery that utilises select furniture sets for seamless transitions.

From the dormitory beds stacked together to set the Hooverville shacks to the versatile set that assembles Miss Hannigan’s sweatshop and Roosevelt's Presidential boardroom.

Choreographer Nick Winston also showcases the Strictly judge’s dancing talent with extended poses and pirouettes in ‘Easy Street’ to contrast to the orphan’s expressive combat choreography.

Amongst the squalor, Annie’s optimism rings out, her angelic voice soared above the ensemble with considerable strength and contagious enthusiasm.

Similarly, Revel-Horwood’s take on the illustrious Miss Hannigan defied all expectations of silliness and hysteria.

Debuting the role in drag, Revel-Horwood dominates the stage in every scene, towering over the tiny orphans in her silken spotty rags.

Amongst these starlets, Sandy the dog made a few cameos that received a rousing cheer from the audience each time.

With classic favourites such as ‘Tomorrow’, and ‘You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile’, this family classic is thoroughly transformed by a variety of talent including tap dancing sailors, puppetry and flapper dancing.

Tickets for shows start from £19.75 with BSL and audio described shows also available.

The musical at the Grand Theatre runs until Saturday.