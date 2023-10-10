Music awards 'hacked' on social media with post on accused comedian Russell Brand and 'pro-rape' messages, organisers say

Russell Brand

The posts marred the return of the Birmingham Music Awards, which promotes talent in the city, last week after they took a break for a year.

Founder of the Birmingham Music Awards Jo Jeffries was furious with the culprits of the online stunt.

The alleged hack involved a story post on Instagram which appeared to show support for accused comedian Russell Brand, which also labelled the awards as 'pro-rape'.

She said: "To the hacker who thought it smart to try and ruin the Birmingham Music Awards with a 'story' post on Instagram supporting Russell Brand and labelling us 'pro-rape' please remember to damage our brand is to directly impact our ability to help musicians across our region.

"At a time when they need our help more than ever. Peace and love in a very cruel new world."

Instagram users were shocked at the 'story' post. One user said: "Why is Birmingham Music Awards posting pro-rape Russell Brand stuff on its official accounts?"

Another said: "Have Birmingham Music Awards left their phone unlocked in a toilet?"

Russell Brand is facing accusations of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse over a seven-year period, all of which he denies.

The Birmingham Music Awards ran for six years until organisers decided to take a sabbatical this year. However, this week the organisation announced their return with the news they have been awarded a grant to create their own online venture Brykworks.

The Facebook post heralding their return said: "Why did we have a year off? The Birmingham Music Awards has taught us so much about the power of community.

"We’ve watched you all create so much opportunity and magic through connection over the last six years.

"So we got our heads together and pitched an idea to We Are Innovate UK around how we could build an even bigger community and serve it faster, better, online. And we were lucky enough to win a grant to build Brykworks which is our very own virtual platform for musicians.