Popular Santa Run to make its return to a Wolverhampton park

A Wolverhampton park will soon be filled with festive cheer in the return of an event hosted by a centre for the blind.

Participants pictured at last year's event
Tickets are now on sale for the annual Santa Run which first came to the city in 2016.

The event will be held in support of the Beacon Centre for the Blind, which has been supporting people with sight loss in Wolverhampton and the Black Country since 1875.

Those who join in the race at West Park on December 3 can walk or run the 5km course at their own pace, with four-legged friends invited to join in the festive fun too.

All finishers will receive a medal and be invited to take their Santa suit – or hat for children – home, with dogs to be awarded a festive bandana as a thank you for their fundraising efforts.

The Beacon Centre's supporter engagement manager, Sophie Higgins, said: "Our Santa Run is all about having fun, feeling festive and fundraising in aid of Beacon.

"Last year was a record-breaking event for us and we hope that 2023 will be even bigger.

"It will be a Christmas morning to remember, and we hope people will join us to help ensure no one has to face sight loss alone."

Last year's Santa Run saw a total of 205 runners take part with more than £3,500 raised for the centre.

Tickets for the event are priced at £11 for adults, £6 for children and £3 for dogs.

Runners who can raise £100 in sponsorship will also receive their own Beacon tote bag.

To find out more information and to book a ticket, visit beaconvision.org

Isabelle Parkin

