Porsche enthusiasts gather at historic Staffordshire building to showcase rare cars

Event organisers and Porsche enthusiasts Rob Turvey, Andy Smith and Adam Seal

Just shy of 100 motors could be seen at Bishton Hall in Bellamour on the day, with visitors travelling from as far as Wales to marvel at the rare cars.

The event, which took place on September 24, attracted a range of supercars including a GT4 RS, GT3 RS, Porsche 356 and a Blue Carrera RSR, which took home the title of "best car of the day".

The showcase was put on by the Staffordshire Porsche Owners and Drivers group, which has drawn in almost 450 members since it was set up by enthusiast Adam Seal last year.

Group founder Adam, who is from Cannock, organised the event with the help of fellow Porsche-lovers Rob Turvey and Andy Smith.

Adam, 41, said: "It went extremely well, we had some real rare and wonderful cars turning up. We had some come from Wales and Shropshire to join us so people travelled far to see us.

"I've only really got into the Porsche just under two years ago and that's when I decided to start the group because there was nothing in the Staffordshire area.

"People say to me you put a lot of work into it and you're not making anything, but when you see you are making a lot of people happy and you are creating a lot of new friends, it's good."