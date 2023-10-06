Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Porsche enthusiasts gather at historic Staffordshire building to showcase rare cars

By Isabelle ParkinStaffordshireEntertainmentPublished:

Hundreds of Porsche-lovers have flocked to the grounds of a Grade II listed building in Staffordshire to showcase their supercars at an event hosted by an enthusiast group.

Event organisers and Porsche enthusiasts Rob Turvey, Andy Smith and Adam Seal
Event organisers and Porsche enthusiasts Rob Turvey, Andy Smith and Adam Seal

Just shy of 100 motors could be seen at Bishton Hall in Bellamour on the day, with visitors travelling from as far as Wales to marvel at the rare cars.

The event, which took place on September 24, attracted a range of supercars including a GT4 RS, GT3 RS, Porsche 356 and a Blue Carrera RSR, which took home the title of "best car of the day".

The showcase was put on by the Staffordshire Porsche Owners and Drivers group, which has drawn in almost 450 members since it was set up by enthusiast Adam Seal last year.

Group founder Adam, who is from Cannock, organised the event with the help of fellow Porsche-lovers Rob Turvey and Andy Smith.

Adam, 41, said: "It went extremely well, we had some real rare and wonderful cars turning up. We had some come from Wales and Shropshire to join us so people travelled far to see us.

"I've only really got into the Porsche just under two years ago and that's when I decided to start the group because there was nothing in the Staffordshire area.

"People say to me you put a lot of work into it and you're not making anything, but when you see you are making a lot of people happy and you are creating a lot of new friends, it's good."

A charity raffle also took place on the day, which saw around £260 raised for Burntwood Breast Care.

Entertainment
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News