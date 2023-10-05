West End performers head to Arena Theatre in Wolverhampton

Jake Sharp

Are you keen to explore something a little different?

If so, you will be thrilled to hear that a host of West End performers are returning to their roots this weekend, to present two concerts at the Arena Theatre within Wolverhampton University, guaranteed to whet your appetite.

On October 8, local musical theatre stars will present “Overlooked”, a complication of some of the most amazing, but lesser-known songs from musicals, as well as some of their favourites.

The concert will be hosted by stand-up comedian and poet, Tom Allsopp. Audiences can expect excerpts from Tootsie, Wild Party and A Man of No Importance, name but a few.

“Overlooked” will also showcase songs by the event organiser, Musical Director and composer, Ian Stephenson, who has written a new musical, in collaboration with Texan Librettist, Eric C Jones, entitled “Fired!” The project has been in development through off-Broadway Producer and Dramaturg, Cate Cammarata for over six years now, and has a staged reading planned in New York next May.

All profits from the “Overlooked” concert, will go towards funding a week-long workshop and then the performances in the Big Apple.

Brothers, Cameron, and Jake Sharp from Cannock Wood near Lichfield, who have appeared in Rock of Ages, Beautiful and School of Rock both in London and on tours of the UK are taking part in the show. Cameron considers “The Hired Man” to be his most “Overlooked” musical, while Jake prefers “Evil Dead, the Musical” Sounds like fun Jake!

Aiden Cutler, who starred in Back to the Future and Sam Robinson from We Will Rock You and Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Cinderella will also be performing. Add to these stars some of the most exceptionally talented performers from amateur groups in the area and you have the very best ingredients for an evening of sheer entertainment.

So for something a little unusual which is guaranteed to expand your view of musical theatre, book tickets at wlv.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873648946 or call 0902 321321. There are two performances on the day, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.