All welcome at West Bromwich company's anniversary for cake and champagne - with proceeds donated to charity

The staff at the Global Centre and Tan Factory

Global Centre, which has sites in West Bromwich and Walsall, has been running for 20 years with three Tan Factory tanning shops, Pol-Plan, which supports the Polish community and provides local Polish Saturday schools with textbooks, pens, and other supplies, and Global Wypadki, which helps provide minority communities with legal support.

It also offers services such as holiday bookings, language support, and immigration advice.

The company will be celebrating its 20th year of business next month, and invites the public to see the services on offer whilst enjoying food, cake and champagne. All money raised on the day will be donated to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The event will take place on October 27 from 9am–7pm at 312-314 High St, West Bromwich, B70 8EN.

Beata Stojek, manager at the Global Centre, said: "For 20 years we have been helping people with a wide range of services, especially minorities, whose language is not good enough to solve their problems.

"We have tanning salons in three locations, with the best sunbeds and excellent service. We are very proud that our business continues to grow, with more and more clients, which has allowed us to open another Global Centre in Walsall, in addition to our West Bromwich branch.