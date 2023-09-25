Notification Settings

Staffordshire village draws crowds in the return of a popular scarecrow festival

By Isabelle ParkinEntertainmentPublished: Comments

More than 100 straw faces have lined the streets of a Staffordshire village in the return of a popular scarecrow festival.

Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose
Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose

Now in its sixth year, the Pattingham Scarecrow Festival sees dozens of scarecrow-creators showcase their artistry to mark the beginning of the spooky season.

Roger Evans' creation was inspired by Buckingham Palace
Roger Evans' creation was inspired by Buckingham Palace
Peaky Blinder's main man, Thomas Shelby, paid a visit to the village
Peaky Blinder's main man, Thomas Shelby, paid a visit to the village
A pair of newly weds on route to their honeymoon
A pair of newly weds on route to their honeymoon
Joan Burton MBE says hello to the new vicar at St Chads Church in the village
Joan Burton MBE says hello to the new vicar at St Chads Church in the village
Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose
Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose
A scarecrow inspired by Spongebob Squarepants
A scarecrow inspired by Spongebob Squarepants
Rapunzel let down her straw hair from a window
Rapunzel let down her straw hair from a window
Clifford the Big Red Dog made an appearance at The Crown pub
Clifford the Big Red Dog made an appearance at The Crown pub
'Toy Story' duo Woody and Buzz could be spotted in the village
'Toy Story' duo Woody and Buzz could be spotted in the village
King Charles III appeared in the village church
King Charles III appeared in the village church

Organised by the team at St Chad's Church, the three-day event was brought to its conclusion on Sunday, with thousands having flocked to the village to marvel at the 115 entries.

And some familiar faces could be spotted in the festival's scare maze, with creations inspired by Elton John, King Charles III and lead Peaky Blinder's character, Thomas Shelby.

Organiser Mike Coope described the event as having been "highly successful".

The 81-year-old said: "There's some super (scarecrows) all around. The ingenuity of the people of Pattingham has been quite something.

"It's been highly successful, there were a lot of young families, kids were loving it. It's been a beautiful atmosphere, really.

"(Saturday) was absolutely heaving, most of the food outlets here ran out of food. There was probably 3,000 or 4,000 people who came into the village –it's a big number."

The money raised from the festival will be split between St Chad's Church of England Primary School and St Chad's Church, with some to also be used to fund a village project which is yet to be decided.

By Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

