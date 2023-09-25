Staffordshire village draws crowds in the return of a popular scarecrow festival

Now in its sixth year, the Pattingham Scarecrow Festival sees dozens of scarecrow-creators showcase their artistry to mark the beginning of the spooky season.
Organised by the team at St Chad's Church, the three-day event was brought to its conclusion on Sunday, with thousands having flocked to the village to marvel at the 115 entries.
And some familiar faces could be spotted in the festival's scare maze, with creations inspired by Elton John, King Charles III and lead Peaky Blinder's character, Thomas Shelby.
Organiser Mike Coope described the event as having been "highly successful".
The 81-year-old said: "There's some super (scarecrows) all around. The ingenuity of the people of Pattingham has been quite something.
"It's been highly successful, there were a lot of young families, kids were loving it. It's been a beautiful atmosphere, really.
"(Saturday) was absolutely heaving, most of the food outlets here ran out of food. There was probably 3,000 or 4,000 people who came into the village –it's a big number."
The money raised from the festival will be split between St Chad's Church of England Primary School and St Chad's Church, with some to also be used to fund a village project which is yet to be decided.