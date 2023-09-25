Staffordshire village draws crowds in the return of a popular scarecrow festival

Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose

Now in its sixth year, the Pattingham Scarecrow Festival sees dozens of scarecrow-creators showcase their artistry to mark the beginning of the spooky season.

Roger Evans' creation was inspired by Buckingham Palace Peaky Blinder's main man, Thomas Shelby, paid a visit to the village A pair of newly weds on route to their honeymoon Joan Burton MBE says hello to the new vicar at St Chads Church in the village Organiser Mike Coope pictured admiring the craftsmanship of Chrissie Ringrose A scarecrow inspired by Spongebob Squarepants Rapunzel let down her straw hair from a window Clifford the Big Red Dog made an appearance at The Crown pub 'Toy Story' duo Woody and Buzz could be spotted in the village King Charles III appeared in the village church

Organised by the team at St Chad's Church, the three-day event was brought to its conclusion on Sunday, with thousands having flocked to the village to marvel at the 115 entries.

And some familiar faces could be spotted in the festival's scare maze, with creations inspired by Elton John, King Charles III and lead Peaky Blinder's character, Thomas Shelby.

Organiser Mike Coope described the event as having been "highly successful".

The 81-year-old said: "There's some super (scarecrows) all around. The ingenuity of the people of Pattingham has been quite something.

"It's been highly successful, there were a lot of young families, kids were loving it. It's been a beautiful atmosphere, really.

"(Saturday) was absolutely heaving, most of the food outlets here ran out of food. There was probably 3,000 or 4,000 people who came into the village –it's a big number."