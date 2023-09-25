Spooky screenings to delight fright fans in Stourbridge this Halloween

Stourbridge Town Hall is having a Halloween-themed weekend of classic movies

Seven films are being shown in the Wollaston Studio at Stourbridge Town Hall.

It kicks off at 7.30pm on October 27 with Hocus Pocus (PG), and An American Werewolf in London (18) will be shown at 9.30pm on October 28.

Earlier on Saturday evening, there will be a performance of M R James’ short theatre piece Casting The Runes from 7.30pm.

People can buy a bundle ticket to see that and An American Werewolf on the same night for £14.50.

On October 29 there will be a Ghostbusters marathon (12A) with three films from the hit series being shown.

Ghostbusters is on at 11am, Ghostbusters II at 1.45pm and Ghostbusters: Afterlife at 4.15pm.

People can see all three for the special price of £15.

There is free popcorn with each ticket bought for all of the above screenings.

Tickets cost £6.50 unless buying in a bundle.

On October 30 and October 31 there will also be screenings of two children’s films, with free facepainting included in the price of a £5 child ticket.

Free facepainting numbers are limited, and tickets must be pre-booked.

Monsters, Inc! (U) is being shown on October 30 from 2.30pm, while Scooby Doo! Frankencreepy (PG) is on from 2.30pm on October 31.

A full price adult ticket at £6.50 must be bought with every child ticket for these screenings.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: “We’re delighted to be putting on a number of spooky screenings over Halloween at Stourbridge Town Hall.

“With free popcorn and face painting for the kids, and seven fantastic films, it represents great value and we expect tickets to go quickly.”