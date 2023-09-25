Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spooky screenings to delight fright fans in Stourbridge this Halloween

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgeEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Fright fans can look forward to a number of spooky screenings taking place in Stourbridge over Halloween.

Stourbridge Town Hall is having a Halloween-themed weekend of classic movies
Stourbridge Town Hall is having a Halloween-themed weekend of classic movies

Seven films are being shown in the Wollaston Studio at Stourbridge Town Hall.

It kicks off at 7.30pm on October 27 with Hocus Pocus (PG), and An American Werewolf in London (18) will be shown at 9.30pm on October 28.

Earlier on Saturday evening, there will be a performance of M R James’ short theatre piece Casting The Runes from 7.30pm.

People can buy a bundle ticket to see that and An American Werewolf on the same night for £14.50.

On October 29 there will be a Ghostbusters marathon (12A) with three films from the hit series being shown.

Ghostbusters is on at 11am, Ghostbusters II at 1.45pm and Ghostbusters: Afterlife at 4.15pm.

People can see all three for the special price of £15.

There is free popcorn with each ticket bought for all of the above screenings.

Tickets cost £6.50 unless buying in a bundle.

On October 30 and October 31 there will also be screenings of two children’s films, with free facepainting included in the price of a £5 child ticket.

Free facepainting numbers are limited, and tickets must be pre-booked.

Monsters, Inc! (U) is being shown on October 30 from 2.30pm, while Scooby Doo! Frankencreepy (PG) is on from 2.30pm on October 31.

A full price adult ticket at £6.50 must be bought with every child ticket for these screenings.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: “We’re delighted to be putting on a number of spooky screenings over Halloween at Stourbridge Town Hall.

“With free popcorn and face painting for the kids, and seven fantastic films, it represents great value and we expect tickets to go quickly.”

To book tickets, call the box office on (01384) 812812 or book online at boroughhalls.co.uk

Entertainment
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News