The countdown is on as Bridgnorth garden centre opens its Christmas store

Christmas is coming early in the Bridgnorth garden centre

The Christmas store at Bridgnorth Garden Centre has opened its doors.

The store on Bridgnorth Road, Shipley, is part of British Garden Centres, which is kicking off its seasonal festivities this month across all its stores.

Bridgnorth store manager Steph Woolley said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience.

"The festive department in Bridgnorth offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day and has everything one could need to make their Christmas perfect and provides families with an unforgettable experience.”

The Christmas Store at Bridgnorth Garden Centre is open from from Monday to Saturday from 9am-5.30pm and on Sundays from 9am-4.30 pm.

A special event was held on Friday to launch the event with Mr Claus himself cutting the ribbon.

The garden centre is offering family card holders 20 per cent off on Saturday, September 23. The family cards can be picked up in store, they are free.