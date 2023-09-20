Historic Black Country site hosts exclusive tours of 17th century cellars to celebrate heritage festival

Visitor Paul Davies taking a peek inside the 17th century cellar

Haden Hill House Museum and Haden Old Hall, in Cradley Heath, welcomed members of the public to learn about its rich history last week as part of the annual Heritage Open Days festival.

The doors to the cellars are rarely opened to the public

Led by the site's volunteer group, the Friends of Haden Hill Estate, visitors took a step back-in-time as they toured the cellars located in the old hall which are rarely opened to the public.

Madeline Norris, arts and projects officer with Sandwell Museums who operate the site, said: "It was a really good turnout, there was lots of interest. Generally speaking its local people who come to have a look but people do come from further afield as well.

"We have a lot of local people who are proud to have these heritage establishments on their door step. We are always free to enter, but I think we are very passionate about preserving local history and providing these valuable and interesting spaces for people.

The Haden Hill estate hosted the exclusive tours to mark the Heritage Open Days festival

"People are curious about what they can't see and the cellars are rarely opened. I think people like to hear spooky stories and are curious about the space – it gives them an opportunity to see something they don't usually see."

Haden Hill House Museum is a Victorian gentlemen's residence which was inherited by the Haden-Best family in the 1800s.

Also located on the estate is the old hall, which was originally constructed in the 1600s but has since been rebuilt after it was damaged in a fire.