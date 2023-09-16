Straw characters line the streets of Coven in return of popular scarecrow festival

Organisers Jo Knight and Gemma Russell with the Monty Don scarecrow

More than 50 straw characters have lined the streets of Coven, with the Scarecrow Festival making its return for a second year.

Organisers Jo Knight and Gemma Russell with the Monty Don scarecrow Organiser Jo Knight with the Coven Mothers Union scarecrows A scarecrow inspired by Brewood First Responders, a charity supported by the Coven Mothers Union One entrant has produced a straw 'minion' in their effort to secure first place A scarecrow inspired by the Princess of Wales One entrant has taken inspiration from Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' A Barbie scarecrow has been produced by one resident One entrant has chosen to make a wizard scarecrow The Addams Family are on show outside one home A mermaid scarecrow A line-up of scarecrows has been made to promote The Brewood Girls Football Team A straw dog is guarding one residents' home The scarecrow festival will run until Sunday Sue Flavell pictured with her scarecrows A boat lady made out of straw The festival will run in the village for the second year A scarecrow inspired by popular children's character, The Gruffalo A 'Tinkerbell' scarecrow can be seen outside someone's front door

And some familiar faces can be seen in the village, with one entry having taken inspiration from popular broadcaster and garden-enthusiast Monty Don, and another from the Princess of Wales.

A straw "minion" inspired by the popular film "Despicable Me" can also be spotted on one residents' front garden, with a straw dog seen on-guard on somebody's front driveway.

Born out of the coronavirus lockdown, the village first played host to the festival in 2021, which saw more than £700 raised for St Paul's Church which is located nearby and local primary school, St Paul's Church of England First School.

This year, organiser Jo Knight is hoping to raise funds for the Coven Mothers Union, a Christian group who support various charities including Good Shepherd, The Haven, Christian Aid and The Gem Centre.

Mum-of-two Jo, said: "We're very excited about it, it's great to see the community getting involved and making the scarecrows ­– there's a buzz about the place.

"It was very successful (last time), lots of people came into the village to support it, local areas come in as well to support it and other villages.

"We had seen other villages like Pattingham who did it a few years ago and I thought it might be an idea and obviously two years ago, Covid was more about, so people had more time, so that's why we did it.

"It was so successful so we decided to do it two years on – it's building community spirit."

In order to raise funds, each of this year's 54 entrants have been asked to pay a £5 fee, with a bake sale and other fundraising activities to be held in the village until the festival comes to an end on Sunday.

A festival map, at the cost of £2, will be sold in the village, with people asked to note down their favourite scarecrow ahead of the winner being announced when votes are counted on Sunday evening.