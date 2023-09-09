Community radio station opens new studio in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The Black Country Radio team opening their new studio in the Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

Black Country Radio now has a presence in Dudley's Merry Hill Shopping Centre, as part of a partnership with Black Country Hub.

The new space will be used for live broadcasts, performances, and training, and will allow for more community broadcasting.

The studio was opened on Saturday as part of The Mayor's Community Weekend, which encourages people to engage with their communities, bringing different groups together to strengthen connections and build new relationships.

Throughout the weekend, the radio is hosting a full schedule of live performances as well as a ‘discussion couch’ to hear from members of the public and special guests.

Leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Patrick Harley, in the new studio with Ian Marrey.

Radio presenters will also be running taster sessions in the studio for any members of the local community who wants to have a go at reading the news.

Elements of the weekend are being recorded and collated into a special one-hour show which will be broadcast on both Black Country Radio and Black Country Xtra.

The line-up throughout the weekend includes The Busketeers, Woodsetton Wanderers, and the Got2Sing Show Choir.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street will also be interviewed by Keith Horsfall at 11am on Sunday.

The new studio.

A spokesperson for Black Country Radio said: "This year is the first Mayor’s Community Weekend since pre-pandemic, an initiative by the Mayor of the West Midlands in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund.

"Sponsored by Lloyds Bank and Natwest. Over £170,000 of National Lottery funding has been awarded to groups across the region to host 100 community-led activities.