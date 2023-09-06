Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pupils in spotlight as show films highs and lows of life at Sedgley school

Premium
By Paul JenkinsSedgleyEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Four youngsters at a Black Country academy are set to become stars of the small screen when a television programme follows their lives during a school year.

From left: Scott Buckley, Sukjot Dhami, Taylor Thomas and Jayliyah Stephens
From left: Scott Buckley, Sukjot Dhami, Taylor Thomas and Jayliyah Stephens
Scott Buckley, principal Sukhjot Dhami, Taylor Thomas and Jayliyah Stephens feature in ‘Helping out Teens’
Scott Buckley, principal Sukhjot Dhami, Taylor Thomas and Jayliyah Stephens feature in ‘Helping out Teens’

‘Helping our Teens’ will air on Thursday on BBC Two with the second episode on September 14. Set in Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley, it follows four youngsters who are either taking or working towards their GCSEs but have highs and lows on their learning journey.

Entertainment
Education
News
Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News