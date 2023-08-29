Free food and artisan festival returning to region next weekend

The Dine 'N' Devour festival is returning to Bewdley next weekend.

The Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival will boast live entertainment and a charming riverside ambiance as well as street food and artisan stalls.

Entry is free and the event will be held at the Gas Works Meadow on Saturday, September 9 from 10am until 6pm, and Sunday, September 10 from 10am until 5pm.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "The Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival invites everyone to a tantalising array of street food delights.

"From the global to the local, this event promises a diverse culinary experience. Attendees can explore a variety of options in the food court located near Dog Lane Car Park.

"The festival is a haven for food enthusiasts looking to savour exceptional flavours.

"Guests can indulge their creativity by exploring artisan stalls showcasing unique crafts and products. From handmade treasures to local artwork, the festival is a treasure trove for those seeking distinctive items.

"Whether with family or friends, the Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival is an ideal way to spend quality time together. The picturesque riverside town of Bewdley provides a charming backdrop for this dynamic event.