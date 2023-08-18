'Psychic penguins' at Birmingham Sea Life Centre predict Lioness World Cup victory

The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that England will win the World Cup on Sunday.

England have sailed through to the final against Spain,and Birmingham's gentoo penguins have been behind them all the way, successfully predicting their wins in every match.

To help make their predictions, the animal care team have been lending them a flipper by flying the flags of both participating teams within the newly refurbished penguin habitat.

They then let the black and white squad waddle their way to the flag for the team who they believe will be victorious in the next game.

With six successful predictions under their wings, the in-the-know birds have been at it one last time.

Remaining patriotic, the skilful squad have forecasted that the Lionesses will be the ones to raise the World Cup trophy after the final whistle of the tournament is blown on Sunday.

The penguin's predictions have formed part of their enrichment programme and they have scored themselves a double-hat-trick of success that the lionesses themselves would be proud of

Whilst we’ll have to wait to see if the penguins manage to score once more, they’ve certainly had a ball making their predictions.

Amy Langham, general manager at Sea Life Birmingham, said "It’s great to see our gentoo penguins having fun whilst getting involved in the World Cup frenzy.

"Penguins are extremely playful creatures so have quickly got into the spirit of choosing their winners.

"Our penguins haven’t been wrong yet so we’re all keeping our flippers crossed that they are successful once again and that the lionesses will be bringing it home on Sunday."