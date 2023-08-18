Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Psychic penguins' at Birmingham Sea Life Centre predict Lioness World Cup victory

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A colony of 'psychic penguins' at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that the Lionesses will reign triumphant in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that England will win the World Cup on Sunday.
The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that England will win the World Cup on Sunday.

England have sailed through to the final against Spain,and Birmingham's gentoo penguins have been behind them all the way, successfully predicting their wins in every match.

To help make their predictions, the animal care team have been lending them a flipper by flying the flags of both participating teams within the newly refurbished penguin habitat.

They then let the black and white squad waddle their way to the flag for the team who they believe will be victorious in the next game.

With six successful predictions under their wings, the in-the-know birds have been at it one last time.

Remaining patriotic, the skilful squad have forecasted that the Lionesses will be the ones to raise the World Cup trophy after the final whistle of the tournament is blown on Sunday.

The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that England will win the World Cup on Sunday.
The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have predicted that England will win the World Cup on Sunday.

The penguin's predictions have formed part of their enrichment programme and they have scored themselves a double-hat-trick of success that the lionesses themselves would be proud of

Whilst we’ll have to wait to see if the penguins manage to score once more, they’ve certainly had a ball making their predictions.

Amy Langham, general manager at Sea Life Birmingham, said "It’s great to see our gentoo penguins having fun whilst getting involved in the World Cup frenzy.

"Penguins are extremely playful creatures so have quickly got into the spirit of choosing their winners.

"Our penguins haven’t been wrong yet so we’re all keeping our flippers crossed that they are successful once again and that the lionesses will be bringing it home on Sunday."

For further information about the colony of gentoo penguins, or to visit National Sea Life Birmingham, visit: visitsealife.com/birmingham/.

Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News