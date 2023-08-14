Walsall housing association celebrates 20 years with activity week for customers

Volunteer at whg, 14-year-old Dylan Partridge, celebrating whg's 20th anniversary along with staff and customers.

Customers at whg are invited to drop in to its Hatherton Street office from Monday to Friday to join in on the fun.

The week kicked off on Monday with an opening ceremony featuring dhol drumming and bhangra dancers.

Customers and colleagues will be sharing their skills and talents on “Talent Thursday” with workshops in nail art, dance, Indian sweet making, sewing, card making and photography.

There will also be an open mic area for poetry and music and the chance to win shopping vouchers.

The week culminates on Friday, when whg’s carpark will be transformed into a community market, complete with a photo booth, food stalls, children’s activities and free bike maintenance.

Staff members Lisa Wallis and Vicky Green raise a mug to the celebrations for whg's 20th anniversary.

Vicky Green, head of inclusion and organisational culture at whg, said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do so we are really excited to be commemorating our past and present with our customers.

“As part of the celebratory activities we will also be asking customers, colleagues and partners to help us shape our future and what they would like us to prioritise over the next six years as we continue to grow and develop what we have achieved over the last two decades.”

All events take place between 10am and 4pm and are exclusive to whg customers.

