Review: Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

Predictions of thunder and lightning (thankfully) failed to materialise, and neither blustery winds or light rain could dampen the spirits of families and friends, young and old, who had gathered for the annual event at the stunning Weston-under-Lizard venue.

Hailed as its biggest and best show yet, with new elements included on previous years, the concert featured two amazing sets from the phenomenal 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, a chilled-out Latin house set from former Pacha Ibiza resident Jose Luis, and house set from awesome DJ Goldierocks.

Playing out over the course of just over five hours, and incorporating lasers, smoke cannons, flames, pyrotechnics, and illuminated performers and stilt-walkers mixing with the crowds, it was a fabulous evening that could not fail to get you up on your feet and dancing.

The biggest highlight of the night for me was the final dance set by Urban Soul Orchestra featuring iconic tracks like King of My Castle, Adagio for Strings, Everybody’s Free and Pump up the Jam, as well as a fantastic tribute to Faithless and their frontman Maxi Jaxx which included We Come I, God is a DJ and Insomnia.