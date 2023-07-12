Notification Settings

Can you guess what's under the sheet? Ozzy gets ready for grand unveiling

By Daniel Walton

Excitement is growing as Ozzy the bull moves into his new home at Birmingham New Street Station.

What's underneath the sheet?
Ozzy the "raging bull" is beginning to take shape at New Street Station as Brummies and commuters welcome the metal bovine.

The iconic Commonwealth bull can be spotted with a white sheet over its face, leaving many to only guess what could be underneath the veil.

The animatronic bull is said to be able to move its head, swish its tail, and may even roar as its eyes turn a blazing red colour.

The mammoth-sized robot will be officially unveiled on July 28 to mark the first anniversary of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and coincide with a cultural festival organised by Birmingham City Council.

Anyone looking to see Ozzy can find him at his home in Birmingham New Street helping commuters board the crazy trains.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

