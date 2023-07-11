Staffordshire-based Porsche enthusiast group host event attended by 75 supercars

More than 75 cars could be seen on the grounds of Bishton Hall on the day

The event was put together by members of the Staffordshire Porsche Drivers and Owners group as a way of celebrating Porsche's 75th anniversary.

A number of cars were seen on the day in the grounds of Bishton Hall in Bellamour, including a rare silver 1986 Porsche 911 Super Sport Couple, which is one of only 247 believed to have been shipped to the UK.

Also joining the line-up was a brand new Guards Red 718 Cayman GT4, accompanying a number of coloured track focused GT3, GT3 RS and GT4 RS models that were also present.

And paying enthusiasts a visit on the day was television auctioneer Charles Hanson who showed his support.

Adam Seal, who is from Cannock, founded the Porsche enthusiast group last year and described the event as a success.

He continued: "It went extremely well, we had around 90 cars in total which considering there were three other large Porsche evens going on that day, I think we did extremely well.

"It's a community feel, everyone there said how relaxed it was, there was no pressure, there was a good vibe – we had people travel from all over.

"Originally, when I first started the group, it was the case of there's nothing in the Staffordshire area that is Porsche related or even for car enthusiasts, for instance, so I decided to start the group thinking it's going to be a few close friends and within 12 months we're already up to 400 members."