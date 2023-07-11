Jack Whitehall describes upcoming Wolverhampton performance as 'highlight' of his new tour

Jack Whitehall has described his excitement ahead of his performance in Wolverhampton (Picture: Trevor Leighton)

The British comic will take to the stage at The Halls on Thursday as part of his new tour "Settle Down".

In a video posted to the venue's social media account, Jack recorded an amusing exchange with his dad, Michael Whitehall, as he described his excitement leading up to his performance in the city.

Speaking in the video, the 35-year-old comedian said: "Hey guys, this week it's time for the big one, the highlight of the tour, yes I am coming to The Halls at the Civic in Wolverhampton with my brand new stand-up show, Settle Down.

"I'm going to The Halls which is a lovely venue and the last few tickets are available – please come along and have a wonderful time at The Halls."

Three days to go!



Not long until @jackwhitehall pays us a visit with his sell-out show, Settle Down.



Haven’t got your ticket yet? Hurry, only a few tix left!



https://t.co/X4szewy3M4 pic.twitter.com/kaWEck2zeW — The Halls Wolverhampton (@TheHallsWolves) July 10, 2023