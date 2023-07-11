Notification Settings

Jack Whitehall describes upcoming Wolverhampton performance as 'highlight' of his new tour

Comedian Jack Whitehall has described his upcoming performance at a Wolverhampton venue as "the highlight" of his new tour.

Jack Whitehall has described his excitement ahead of his performance in Wolverhampton (Picture: Trevor Leighton)

The British comic will take to the stage at The Halls on Thursday as part of his new tour "Settle Down".

In a video posted to the venue's social media account, Jack recorded an amusing exchange with his dad, Michael Whitehall, as he described his excitement leading up to his performance in the city.

Speaking in the video, the 35-year-old comedian said: "Hey guys, this week it's time for the big one, the highlight of the tour, yes I am coming to The Halls at the Civic in Wolverhampton with my brand new stand-up show, Settle Down.

"I'm going to The Halls which is a lovely venue and the last few tickets are available – please come along and have a wonderful time at The Halls."

To buy tickets to Thursday's performance, go to thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/jack-whitehall/

